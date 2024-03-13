Global Men’s Personal Care Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Men’s Personal Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Business Research Company’s “Men’s Personal Care Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the men’s personal care market size is predicted to reach $101.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the men’s personal care market is due to the growing consumer inclination for specific grooming products across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest men’s personal care market share. Major players in the men’s personal care market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Bayer AG, L'Oréal.

Men’s Personal Care Market Segments

• By Product: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Shave Care Products, Fragrances, Other Products

• By Category: Organic, Conventional

• By Age Group: 18-30 Years, 31-58 Years, 59 And Above

• By Distribution Channel: Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global men’s personal care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The men’s personal care market includes men’s care products for hair, skin and other personal uses and are used for enhancing personality and for personal hygiene. Men’s personal care products include perfumes, deodorants, mouthwashes, hair conditioners, hair gel, and facial products among others. These products are used by men to nourish skin, hair and to look and feel good.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Men’s Personal Care Market Characteristics

3. Men’s Personal Care Market Trends And Strategies

4. Men’s Personal Care Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Men’s Personal Care Market Size And Growth

……

27. Men’s Personal Care Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Men’s Personal Care Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

