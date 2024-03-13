Wood Coating Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wood Coating Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wood Coating Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The wood coating market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.88 billion in 2023 to $11.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Wood Coating Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wood coating market size is predicted to reach $15.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the wood coating market is due to the rise in the construction of new homes and house modifications. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wood coating market share. Major players in the wood coating market include BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., MAS Paints Group.

Wood Coating Market Segments

• By Type: Preservative Wood Coatings, Stain Wood Coatings, Shellac Wood Coatings

• By Product Type: Water Borne Wood Coatings, Solvent-Borne Wood Coatings, Powder Wood Coatings

• By Application: Furniture, Cabinets, Siding, Flooring, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wood coating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The wood coating refers to a type of substance applied on a wooden surface to protect it from harm caused by various natural and man-made environments. Wood coatings make it easy to clean and disinfect wood. It also aids in the closure of pores that can serve as bacterial breeding grounds. Coatings are the final phase in the wood finishing process and provide a pleasing appearance to wooden surfaces while allowing them to last longer and increase durability.

