Medical Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical robotics market size is predicted to reach $29.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.
The growth in the medical robotics market is due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS). North America region is expected to hold the largest medical robotics market share. Major players in the medical robotics market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare.
Medical Robotics Market Segments
• By Product: Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Systems
• By Application: Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications
• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers
• By Geography: The global medical robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Medical robots are professional service robots used in and out of hospitals to improve patient care. It is used to assist in medical procedures, develop healthcare technology, and improve overall healthcare. Additionally, medical robotics technology is used in the healthcare industry for surgeries, radiotherapy treatment plans, rehabilitation therapy sessions, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Robotics Market Characteristics
3. Medical Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Robotics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Medical Robotics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Medical Robotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
