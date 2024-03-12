TrueNAS Enterprise Named Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Report for Second Year
iXsystems Recognized as a “Strong Performer” in Primary Storage with 100% of Customers Willing to Recommend in User Review-Based AnalysisSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, today announced they were named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Primary Storage. iXsystems TrueNAS Enterprise was also named a Customers’ Choice in Primary Storage for the region of North America. This is the second consecutive report which has recognized iXsystems, categorizing vendors into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption (X-axis) and Overall Experience (Y-axis). Vendors from any of the four quadrants may be the best fit depending on your business needs.
The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.
Among 79 Gartner Peer Insights reviews for TrueNAS Enterprise over 12 months, 85% received five stars and the remaining 15% received four out of five stars. This aggregate rating for TrueNAS Enterprise remained 4.9 of 5.0 stars in the latest report, also rating 4.9 for Product Capabilities, 4.9 for Deployment Experience, 4.9 for Support Experience, and 4.8 for Sales Experience.
TrueNAS Enterprise appliances from iXsystems are designed for demanding storage environments that require performance, scalability, and reliability. Where most products in the Primary Storage category only provide block services, the TrueNAS universal data platform provides block, file, and object storage interfaces, in addition to the ability to run applications and VMs. Its powerful and versatile primary storage software is built on OpenZFS, offering advanced management capabilities for provisioning, monitoring, and optimizing storage resources. Other notable data optimization and protection features include data compression, encryption, deduplication, and replication, making it ideal for storing and protecting business-critical data.
According to one customer review, "The switch to TrueNAS was unbelievably easy and overall, wished it happened sooner. Simple and straightforward experience. We were able to go in with requirements and know quickly if the solution offered was going to be able to meet our requirements. A lot of options are available out of the box that comparable products charge for."
Another customer review noted TrueNAS Enterprise to be "Simple, Fast, And Productive. Communications were clear and concise. Getting the correct solution was simple and did not involve upsells to unneeded product. The responsiveness of the interfaces make it a breeze to make changes or review system configurations. Most configurations are easy to perform."
“Customer voices matter most, and we believe this recognition of TrueNAS Enterprise as a Customers’ Choice for the North American region and a ‘Strong Performer’ two years in a row underscores the business value customers of our enterprise storage appliances and users of open source software rave about,” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems. "The success of our customers and users is our top priority as they modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and reduce cost.”
Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage, Peer Contributors, 23, February 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in all 195 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
