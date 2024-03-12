Electrolux Group joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Electrolux Group has joined as a community member. As a leading global appliance company, Electrolux Group is reinforcing its commitment to open source as an enabler of advanced, intelligent appliance platforms.



“Advanced capabilities and intelligence are propelling ongoing innovation within the white goods industry. These innovations make the appliances more effective, while increasing sustainability. A key driver of these capabilities is the open source software that drives the appliance platform, as well as embedded Linux in the innumerable sensors that enable intelligent appliances,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a global leader in the development and sales of appliances, we are pleased that Electrolux Group is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“We continuously look for ways to integrate the best technologies in our appliances, which helps to shape living for the better. It also helps us achieve our goal of continuous improvement in appliance sustainability,” said Fabio Albanese, Head of Engineering, Connected Electronics Platform. “We are pleased to join the Open Invention Network and support its role in protecting open source software.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2022, Electrolux Group in North America had sales of $4.7 billion and employed more than 11,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM/Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,800 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

