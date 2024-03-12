Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính wraps up working trip to Australia, New Zealand

VIETNAM, March 12 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived back Hà Nội on Tuesday morning, concluding a trip for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11.

At the ASEAN – Australia Special Summit, leaders highlighted the importance and value of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, set out a major orientation to promote comprehensive cooperation in all fields in the coming time.

They adopted the Melbourne Declaration - A Partnership for the Future and ASEAN-Australia Leaders' Vision Statement - Partners for Peace and Prosperity", which serve as a basis for implementing the ASEAN-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

At the sessions of the Special Summit, PM Chính underlined the necessity to create breakthroughs and promote mutual commitments to further strengthen the ASEAN – Australia relations to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Notably, he had bilateral meetings with heads of participating delegations, including leaders of ASEAN countries, Timor Leste, Australia and New Zealand, and the Secretary General of ASEAN, focusing discussions to tighten friendship and promote bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister's official visits to Australia and New Zealand were a success in all aspects and an important milestone in the relationship between Việt Nam and the two countries. In particular, Việt Nam and Australia upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and Việt Nam and New Zealand agreed to promote bilateral relations to a new height.

Also during the visits, the two sides signed nearly 30 cooperation documents in the fields of education, training, innovation, goods and services, aviation, energy, mining, trade, investment, finance, banking, agriculture, environment, labour and employment, justice, and defence. — VNS