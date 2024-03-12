Vietnamese, Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers hold talks in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, March 12 - HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ held talks in Hà Nội on Monday with Komura Masahiro, Member of the House of Representatives, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is in Việt Nam for a visit from Sunday to Wednesday.

Vũ proposed the two sides maintain the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations in 2024, and Japan continue to cooperate and support Việt Nam to promote industrialisation and modernisation in the new context.

The Vietnamese official expressed his satisfaction with the progress in bilateral economic cooperation, and in improving Việt Nam's investment in the environment as well as collaboration in such new fields as green transformation, digital transformation, and implementation of projects within the framework of Japan's Asian Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) initiative.

He also suggested the two countries boost labour cooperation and training of skilled human resources to meet their demands, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese labourers in Japan.

The Japanese official affirmed Việt Nam has an important position in Japan's foreign policy on the region. Emphasising the importance of the two countries’ establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership and organisation of large-scale events celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2023, Komura said that his ministry will maintain close coordination with the Vietnamese side to successfully prepare visits and contacts by high-level leaders in the coming time.

The two officials also exchanged views on the world and regional situations; agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation on international issues of mutual concern, and to actively contribute to peace and prosperity in the region; and affirmed to maintain mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations. — VNS