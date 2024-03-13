Eagle Eye Screening Solutions Offers Los Angeles, CA and Fulton County, GA Criminal Court Solution
Eagle Eye Screening Solutions addresses date of birth redaction in Los Angeles County and restores court research in Fulton County, GA despite Cyber attack
Eagle Eye Screening Solutions is still able to obtain a FULL DOB from the criminal court clerks in Los Angeles, CA despite the removal of the partial DOB from the index in Los Angeles, CA. ”RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County has announced a pivotal change that is changing how background checks are conducted for companies hiring applicants from LA County. Effective February 23, 2024, partial dates of birth (DOB) are no longer accessible through kiosks or online platforms.
Implications for Background Check & Tenant Screening Industries
• This change will significantly increase the difficulty and timeframe for accurately matching certain candidates to criminal records in Los Angeles County.
• Background checks involving Los Angeles County residents are expected to experience severe delays due to the lack of crucial search criteria.
The Fair Credit Report Act (FCRA), a federal law mandates CRAs provide the maximum possible accuracy and completeness of information for background checks. Removing birth date information from searches could potentially impact the accuracy of such reports. This change applies to both individuals seeking background checks and organizations relying on them for various purposes, like employment screenings or tenant screenings.
This last week or so there has been a lot of gloom and doom written about Los Angeles removing partial Date of Birth (DOB) from the index in Los Angeles, CA.
Eagle Eye Screening Solutions is still able to obtain a FULL DOB from the criminal court clerks in Los Angeles, CA despite the removal of the partial DOB from the index in Los Angeles, CA.
Also, after an cyberattack in Fulton, GA, crashed their system, one leading information provider wrote, “We continue to see progress in Fulton County, Georgia, after the cyberattack on the county's government system on January 29, 2024 knocked the primary index offline.” Despite the unfortunate cyberattack in Fulton, GA, Eagle Eyes Screening Solution's runners are NOW able to conduct criminal searches again.
Eagle Eye Screening Solutions is a member of the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and the Public Records Retrieval Network (PRRN), and can be trusted to do the job right the first time!
To learn more About Eagle Eye Screening Solutions services please call 714-315-3739 or email sales@eagleeyescreening.com.
