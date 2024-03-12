Traffic Pattern Change on WV 10 Beginning Monday, March 11, 2024

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 10, between County Route 66 (Smith Creek Road) and County Route 10/5 (Campfire Road) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, while crews clean the ditches.
Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.
