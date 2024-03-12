TRAFFIC DELAY on WV 7, to Begin Monday, March 11, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on WV 7 at the

Monongalia/Preston County line, to the junction of County Route 19, Rohr Road, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, through Friday, April 26, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays.Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for theircommute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​