Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,024 in the last 365 days.

SB1073 in Sen: Representative Palmeri added as a cosponsor - 2024-03-11

WISCONSIN, March 11 - An Act to create 20.370 (4) (ht) and 287.175 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring paint manufacturers to administer paint collection programs, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/11/2024 Sen. Representative Palmeri added as a cosponsor 904

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1073

You just read:

SB1073 in Sen: Representative Palmeri added as a cosponsor - 2024-03-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more