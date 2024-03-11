Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Filed Against iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) common stock between August 5, 2022 and January 26, 2024. iRobot designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The Company is primarily known for its robot vacuum cleaner (“RVC”) products sold under the “Roomba” brand name.

According to the complaint, in August 2022, iRobot and Amazon.com, Inc. entered into a merger agreement to sell iRobot's RVCs on its online marketplace, pursuant to which Amazon would "acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot's net debt."

Plaintiff contends that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the merger between itself and Amazon would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for RVCs that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the merger; (ii) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; and therefore, (iii) iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the merger.

As negative reports relating to the merger were disclosed, i.e., that the European Union was investigating the merger and its concern that Amazon may restrict competition as a result, the price of iRobot's stock declined. Between June 22, 2023 and January 19, 2024, the stock declined from $45.41 per share to $17.26 per share. Finally, on January 29, 2024, Amazon and iRobot announced they had terminated the merger agreement. In addition, iRobot's CEO and Chairman of the Board resigned and the Company revealed its plan to cut approximately 31% of its workforce. On this news, the stock fell further, to close at $15.50 on January 29, 2024.

