Enertia Software Achieves SOC Certification
Enertia Software, an established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, achieves certification with AICPA for SOC 1 TYPE I and SOC 2 TYPE IHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOC (System and Organizational Controls) is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk.
“Our commitment to our customers has continued with full transparency and progressive compliance efforts to ensure we not only meet their standards but those of the AICPA. Our team put in countless hours to reach this achievement and it is truly a testament to Enertia’s dedication and commitment to excellence,” mentions Vince Dawkins, President, and CEO for Enertia Software.
SOC specifies how an organization should manage sensitive customer data and is a voluntary compliance standard that indicates an organization maintains a strict level of internal controls. SOC 1 TYPE I reports assure customers that their financial information is being handled securely. Internal controls are specifically for financial statements and reporting. SOC 2 TYPE I help organizations demonstrate their cloud and data center security controls. This security framework is based on the Trust Services Criteria and specifies internal controls for security, confidentiality, processing integrity, privacy, and availability of customer data.
“The momentum to push for our customers remains, as we commit to continually assessing our compliance and data security measures for our customers. Enertia plans to add additional certifications for TYPE II throughout the year that will provide confidence in our trusted and secure application,” Dawkins concludes.
The AICPA SOC standards are recognized and respected globally.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is the leading developer of integrated enterprise solutions for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia’s service-oriented architecture and technology provide streamline operations through integrated data-driven solutions, modern technology, and innovative applications. As the only upstream single-vendor SaaS provider, Enertia offers secure data seamless, from the field to financials.
About AICPA:
The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA®) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 421,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.
