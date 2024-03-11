Submit Release
Spencer Russell of Toddlers CAN Read Reaches 1M TikTok Followers

Spencer Russell, founder of Toddlers CAN Read, celebrated reaching 1M followers on TikTok earlier this year

Award-Winning Educator Rejects Trends to Reach the Right Audience

TikTok a great tool for spreading our big idea: Parents can teach their kids to read, and we can show them how.”
— Spencer Russell, founder of Toddlers CAN Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spencer Russell, founder of Toddlers CAN Read, celebrated reaching 1M followers on TikTok on January 9, 2024. Unlike many creators on the platform, though, Russell didn’t grow his account by dancing, lip syncing, or sharing his skincare routine.

Russell reluctantly started his TikTok account in October 2021, uncomfortable with social media experts’ insistence that the path to success is paved with trends. Rather than opt out of the platform entirely, he experimented with reposting his Instagram content. And just three months after launching his account, he had his first viral post: a 27-second video showing parents how to pronounce letter sounds.

Initially, Russell studied related creators, accounts, and hashtags to see what the TikTok algorithm seemed to prefer. Quickly, though, he determined there was no point replicating other people’s approach to the platform. After all, “going viral” wasn’t the point. The point was what going viral meant, which was an opportunity to introduce new people to Toddlers CAN Read.

So he narrowed his focus to two goals: creating quality content people simply couldn’t scroll past and engaging in obsessive data analysis. Now with dozens of viral posts, Russell has cracked the code on how to get seen on social media: 47 quantitative and qualitative factors that determine which posts go viral and which posts fall flat.

In 2023, Russell was featured in the TikTok Sparks Good docuseries, which highlights small businesses that have found success on the platform. For him, though, it’s less about personal success and more about what the platform offers his followers: “TikTok a great tool for spreading our big idea: Parents can teach their kids to read, and we can show them how.”

