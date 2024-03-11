BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI), L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE - SCX), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE - ETRN), Sterling Check Corp. (Nasdaq – STER)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Agiliti will be acquired by THL which will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Agiliti Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.59 for the Company’s shares and $4.00 per share less than the April 2021 IPO price at which THL took the Company public.

L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE - SCX)

Under the terms of the agreement, L.S. Starrett will be acquired by an affiliate of MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”) in an all-cash transaction for $16.19 per share. The investigation concerns whether the L.S. Starrett Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether MiddleGround is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE - ETRN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equitrans will be acquired by EQT Corporation (“EQT”) (NYSE - EQT) in an all-stock transaction. Each outstanding share of Equitrans common stock will be exchanged for 0.3504 shares of EQT common stock, representing an implied value of $12.50 per Equitrans share based on the volume weighted average price of EQT common stock for the 30 days ending on March 8, 2024. The investigation concerns whether the Equitrans Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Sterling Check Corp. (Nasdaq – STER)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling will be acquired by First Advantage Corporation (Nasdaq - FA). Sterling shareholders will elect to receive either $16.73 in cash or 0.979 shares of First Advantage common stock for each Sterling share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, resulting in approximately 72% of Sterling’s shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 28% being exchanged for First Advantage common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Sterling Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the offer from First Advantage Corporation provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

