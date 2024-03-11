Attention Silicon Laboratories Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NasdaqGS: SLAB) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Silicon stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

On January 29, 2024, Silicon Labs announced a postponement of their earnings conference call, originally scheduled for the quarter ending December 30, 2023, by one week. The company has recognized a significant deficiency in its internal controls concerning certain inventory processes as of December 30, 2023. This delay will provide Silicon Labs additional time to assess any potential effects this weakness may have on its financial reports for the quarter.

Following this announcement, Silicon Labs' share price dropped by $7.91, or 6.02%, ending at $123.55 on January 30, 2024.

