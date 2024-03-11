Country Music Artist Ethan Vincil Releases New Single, “Shadows of the Night”

The country music sensation’s latest release promises to elevate spirits and connect souls.

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salter-Gann Universal Promotions and Management, LLC is proud to announce the release of "Shadows of the Night," the latest single from country music sensation Ethan Vincil. Distributed by Distrokid, the track was made available on February 29 and continues a promising year for Vincil filled with extensive touring and multiple releases.

"Shadows of The Night" is the second of four singles Ethan plans to release this year, showcasing his deep roots in traditional country music blended with modern influences. Along with his band, Ethan is scheduled to perform at numerous locations throughout 2024, with an album set to drop in 2025.

Ethan Vincil’s music has always been about connecting with listeners on a personal level, and "Shadows of The Night" is no exception. Speaking on his aspirations, Ethan said, "My hope is that the music I create touches people's lives, elevating their spirits and bringing them joy every time they listen. It’s about creating those moments that last a lifetime."

With several bookings already confirmed, Ethan and his band are gearing up for a busy year. Fans can look forward to experiencing "Shadows of The Night" live at his upcoming shows, along with other new material and fan favorites.

"Shadows of The Night" is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. For more information about Ethan Vincil and his tour dates, visit https://ethanvincilmusic.net/.