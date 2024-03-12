Rag Mops Cleaning Service Celebrates a 16-Year Partnership with Cleaning for a Reason
Rag Mops Cleaning Service, a leading cleaning company in Lewisville, Texas, marks 16 years of collaborating with Cleaning for a Reason.LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rag Mops Cleaning Service, a leading cleaning company in Lewisville and the region, and renowned for its commitment to community service, is thrilled to celebrate 16 years of partnership with Cleaning for a Reason. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for Rag Mops but also highlights the impactful work both organizations have accomplished together in supporting individuals undergoing cancer treatment.
Since its inception in 2001, the company has been dedicated to providing trustworthy cleaning services while also giving back to the community. Partnering with Cleaning for a Reason in 2008, a nonprofit organization that offers free house cleaning to individuals battling cancer, has been a cornerstone of Rag Mops' mission to make a difference in the lives of those facing challenging circumstances.
"Working with Cleaning for a Reason for the past 16 years has been an incredible journey for us. We are honored to be able to support individuals and families during such a difficult time in their lives," says co-founder and president Debi Bascue. "Receiving the Cleaning for a Reason Impact Legacy Award this past year and consistently ranking among the top providers reflect our commitment to making a positive impact in our community."
Ms. Bascue added: "Together, we’ve been able to bring comfort and support to countless individuals and families, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to continue making a difference in the years to come."
About: Rag Mops Cleaning Service is an award-winning company offering standard, deep, and custom cleaning solutions for residents in Flower Mound, Lewisville, Double Oak, Highland Village, Lantana, and the nearby region. With over two decades in the industry and led by a team of dedicated professionals, Rag Mops offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, ensuring clients receive impeccable results every time.
Visit: www.ragmops.net/
