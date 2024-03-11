Attention SiTime Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On January 25, 2024, SiTime revealed in a document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company needs to adjust its previously released quarterly cash flow statements for the first three quarters of 2023. This adjustment is due to an error in classifying 'interest received upon maturity of held-to-maturity securities' as an investment activity rather than as an operational activity in the cash flow statements for those periods. This error has led to the management and the audit committee determining, on January 22, 2024, that the affected financial statements contain significant errors and should not be considered reliable; they plan to issue corrected versions. Furthermore, this error indicated a significant deficiency in SiTime's internal controls over financial reporting and the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures for the dates ending March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023.

Following this announcement, SiTime’s stock price decreased by $4.60, or 3.8%, closing at $116.53 per share on January 26, 2024.

