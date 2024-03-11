ONEflight Elevates Operations with a Brand New 80,600 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Headquarters and Expansion of Florida Sales Office

DENVER, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leading provider of private aviation solutions, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a brand-new, cutting-edge facility. The move represents a significant milestone in the company's journey and sets the stage for unprecedented growth and expansion opportunities.



The new facility, located in Englewood, CO at the Centennial Airport, boasts modern amenities and ample space to accommodate ONEflight's current and future needs. With a total area of approximately 52,600 square feet consisting of offices, storage, restrooms, utility and service rooms and garages. The building provides a comfortable and conducive environment for the company's 76 employees. Moreover, the facility has been designed to support ONEflight's ambitious growth plans, with the capacity to scale up to 250 employees.

An outstanding aspect of the new facility includes an additional 28,000 square-foot hangar space and hangar maintenance purposefully designed to accommodate ONEflight's two Gulfstream aircraft. This advanced hangar prioritizes the safety and upkeep of the company's fleet, reinforcing ONEflight's dedication to providing unparalleled service and reliability to its VIP clients.

Looking ahead, ONEflight International is poised for further expansion and innovation. With a focus on growth, the company aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the private aviation sector, solidifying its position as a market leader. Commenting on the move and future prospects, ONEflight CEO Ferren Rajput expressed enthusiasm for the company's trajectory:

"We are thrilled to mark this exciting milestone in ONEflight International's journey. Our new facility not only reflects our commitment to providing our employees with a modern and comfortable workspace but also positions us for significant growth in the years to come. As we look to the future, we are eager to seize new opportunities and continue our legacy of excellence in the private aviation industry."

In addition to the relocation, ONEflight International is pleased to announce the opening of a new sales branch at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, located at the Sheltair FBO. This strategic expansion into the Florida market further underscores the company's commitment to serving clients nationwide and enhancing accessibility to its premier aviation services.

About ONEflight International:

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

