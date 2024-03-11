Please be aware, this recall is a correction, not a product removal.



The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: HeartMate Touch Communication System

Product Codes: See Recall Database Entry

Distribution Dates: May 7, 2020 to December 18, 2023

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 1,560

Date Initiated by Firm: January 3, 2024

Device Use

The HeartMate Touch Communication System monitors patients who have an implantable HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device. The HeartMate Touch Communication System works with the HeartMate System Controller. The system includes a tablet, wireless adapter, flash drive, power adapter, and USB. The system is used only by clinicians in hospitals or clinics to provide a detailed, large-scale display of a patient’s cardiovascular status. It can be used during implant procedures or whenever close monitoring of a patient is needed.

Reason for Recall

Abbott is recalling their HeartMate Touch System (version 1.0.32) for risk of unexpected pump stop or start. Issues may occur if the HeartMate Touch System is disconnected from a patient’s HeartMate Controller while a “pump stop” command is running. When the HeartMate Touch is reconnected to the same or a new controller, depending on the status of the pump at connection the pump will either stop or start. If the pump was stopped at reconnection, the pump will restart. If the pump is running at reconnection, a pump stop will occur. There are no alarms or indications that warn the user that the “pump stop” command is still in the command queue.

The use of the affected system may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lightheadedness, sudden change in blood flow, loss of consciousness, and death.

There have been 8 reported injuries and no reports of death.

Who May be Affected

People who have the implantable HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device.

Health care providers who use the HeartMate Touch Communication System to monitor patients with HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Devices.

What to Do

In January 2024, Abbott sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction Letter.

The letter requested customers to:

Follow the Instructions for Use Chapter 4 HeartMate Touch Communication System, Pages 4-58 to 4-59 when performing the “STOP PUMP” sequence.

Do not disconnect the HeartMate System Controller white cables or the Wireless Adapter from the Power Module until the “STOP PUMP” sequence screen with the red progress bar is no longer visible and the “STOP PUMP” screen changes automatically.

Do not disconnect the pump during pump priming until the timer reaches zero, the pump stops and the “Priming is complete” message appears.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Abbott Technical Support at 1-800-456-1477.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.

