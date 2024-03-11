Castle Rock Hormone Health Franchise Coming Soon to Centennial, Colorado
The up-and-coming hormone health franchise is currently expanding throughout the U.S. and welcomes applicants nationwide.
Franchise owners are highly motivated and satisfied by owning this business because their employees are happy, customers/patients are ecstatic, and customers stay for life.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new hormone health franchise is expanding its roots within Colorado. Castle Rock Hormone Health, a franchise focused on innovative hormone optimization treatments, has just sold its first franchise in Centennial, owned by franchisee Chris Logan.
— Dr. Lee Moorer, Chief Medical Officer
“We would like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Logan for financially committing to owning a franchise with us. We are humbled by his faith in our business plan and systems and his faith in us as fellow entrepreneurs, family-men, and men committed to serving our community,” stated Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Moorer who co-founded the brand with Chris Stolzman.
The company has just launched its franchise model, recruiting Logan to the team quickly thanks to his connection with the Castle Rock team through a common hobby — Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
“We first connected with Mr. Logan through training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. In many of the other relationships in both Dr. Moorer’s and my life, the bond that you develop through participating in that sport is like few others. We were also very impressed by him and his capacity as a personal trainer,” stated Stolzman who serves as Chief Executive Officer. “We’re impressed with both the results that his participants got training with him, and the care and effort that he put into helping them along in their health and fitness journey.”
Moorer added, “We were initially impressed with his scientific knowledge on human anatomy and physiology. The three of us began exercising and lifting weights together every Tuesday and Thursday morning. We were impressed with his interpersonal skills, sales ability, and his interest in hormone optimization.”
Castle Rock Hormone Health offers franchise partners a chance to invest in a health model that is on the forefront of modern medicine, said Moorer. The company gives each franchisee a robust support model to accompany operational processes and branding, plus training.
“Medical providers feel positive about offering a hormone optimization plan in conjunction with exercise, supplementation, and proper nutrition. Lifestyle modification is a large part of hormone optimization and future hormone health,” he said. “Franchise owners are highly motivated and satisfied by owning this business because their employees are happy, customers/patients are ecstatic, and customers stay for life. Additionally, business owners are happy that the business is a healthy profit center.”
Castle Rock Hormone Health franchise is currently seeking franchise buyers throughout Colorado, the greater Las Vegas area, and various areas within Florida.
“Our goal is to create a network/family of franchise owners who we can partner with to bring a higher level of healthcare and satisfaction to their community and to raise the bar on healthcare delivery nationwide,” stated Moorer. “We want to bring a higher level of integrity to the sales and marketing process and will continue further refine our processes to bring higher levels of efficiency to our family of franchise owners. We are dedicated to service, health, wellbeing, and community.”
More franchise information can be found at www.castlerockfranchise.com.
ABOUT Castle Rock Hormone Health
Castle Rock Hormone Health is a cutting-edge hormone optimization facility. Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has since served over 2500 patients and has been featured on Fox 31 in Denver. To find out more about Castle Rock Hormone Health, visit www.castlerockfranchise.com or www.castlerockmenshealth.com.
