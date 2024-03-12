A NEW CHAPTER OF EXCELLENCE & INNOVATION: SEASON'S NEXT BIG LEAP IN SEAFOOD TO DEBUT AT EXPO WEST
Innovation at the Heart of Tradition, with 100 years of expertise in healthy, tinned fish, Season reveals its brand-new Tuna fillets in jars at Booth 416LAS VEGAS , NV, US, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a legacy spanning more than 100 years in delivering the highest quality tinned fish, Season reveals a pioneering leap into the future at this year's Expo West. In a milestone move, the brand is set to introduce an innovative tuna product that promises to redefine industry standards, unveiling a vibrant new brand identity that honors its rich heritage while embracing the future.
As Season embarks on a new chapter, it continues to marry tradition with innovation. The launch of a new tuna product line, combined with a dynamic rebrand, marks a pivotal moment in the brand's history. "This dual launch is not just about expanding our product portfolio or refreshing our look—it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the evolution of our brand in meeting the contemporary needs of our consumers," said Meriem Wadghiri, CEO of Season.
The new Season tuna line is poised to set a benchmark for quality, taste, and sustainability within the seafood industry. Crafted to meet the discerning tastes of modern consumers, this addition exemplifies Season’s dedication to innovation and its promise to deliver only the best. The new tuna product is a testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of perfection, offering a taste experience that is both authentic and forward-thinking.
For the first time ever, the brand specializing in sardines and other small but mighty fish will unveil its all-new jarred yellowfin tuna fillets. Officially rolling out this spring and summer, Season brings its same unrivaled standards in sustainability, vetting only the best quality cuts, filleting and packaging incredible flavor to this exciting, breakthrough product. Available in both olive oil and spring water, customers can look for the same iconic Season Sea Maiden – just jarred.
Accompanying the launch of the exciting tuna range, Season proudly introduces a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo and packaging design. This rebranding effort celebrates the company's storied past while steering it into a future filled with possibilities. The new visual identity captures the essence of Season's commitment to quality, sustainability, and the deep-rooted values that have guided it for over a century.
At this year's Expo West, Season invites attendees, food connoisseurs, and industry experts to booth #416 for an exclusive first look at the groundbreaking tuna jars and the unveiling of the brand's vibrant new identity, demonstrating how the brand is stepping boldly into the future, carrying forward the legacy of quality and innovation that has been the hallmark of Season for generations.
The Sea Maiden, named Mira, remains the face of the company, undergoing a revitalized look that tells the story of women pioneers in the seafood business. Mira stands as the Season ambassador, ensuring consumers of a superior product through trust and guidance. The new logo and packaging is more than a visual change. It's a celebration of Season’s rich heritage, a modern tribute to the enduring trust and unwavering dedication that has been the backbone of the brand, and an ongoing pledge to not just meet, but exceed consumer expectations. It – along with the booth itself – will reflect the bright future with an unmissable, eye-catching yellow background.
For additional information about Season, explore their website online and follow the brand's journey @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.
Season's products are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, and Whole Foods.
