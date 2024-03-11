CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Investor Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 14, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at cvgrp.com.



Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

For further information, please contact CVGI@alpha-ir.com.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

CVGI@alpha-ir.com