Author and Golfer Curtis Elliott's Breakthrough Approach Gains Praise from Pacific Book Review

David Allen's insightful review highlights the simplicity and effectiveness of Elliot’s hip-to-hip methodETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Elliott, distinguished lawyer and former Men's Varsity Golf Team member at the University of South Carolina, is earning accolades for his book, "Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method". The latest review by David Allen for Pacific Book Review commends Elliott for bringing much-needed simplicity and clarification to the intricate world of golf.
In his insightful review, Allen acknowledges the complexity of successful golf and the dedication required to master the myriad body movements and techniques integral to the game. Elliott's trademarked Hip-to-Hip method is lauded for its simplicity, drawing on the author's personal study and experience, combined with tried-and-true methods gleaned from videos and personal observation.
Allen, in his discerning review, places readers alongside golf legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead, Tiger Woods, Bob Jones, and Ben Hogan. He praises Elliott's ability to distill the best practices, leaving readers with a clear and direct guide. The book's narrative style, sprinkled with humor and relatable anecdotes, makes it an engaging read.
The illustrations within the book, depicting golfers and utilizing arrow diagrams to showcase the do's and don'ts of swinging and putting, receive high praise as excellent complements to the text.
Elliott's emphasis on the pivotal role of the hips in the golf swing is underlined as a key takeaway. The review highlights obstacles faced by golfers, such as lack of muscle flexibility and information overload from the plethora of instructional materials available. Elliott's study of golf masters reinforces his thesis: correct use of the hips is paramount.
The book not only covers posture, alignment, and human anatomy but also offers practical insights through Hip-to-Hip drills, exercises, and putting fundamentals. Allen notes Elliott's teaching prowess and passion for the game, evident on every page. The author's personal experiences, including initiating his son into the mysteries of the sport, add a touch of warmth to the book.
Closing with a chapter tailored for tournament golfers, "Breakthrough in Golf" caters to golfers of all levels. Whether one’s a curious newbie or a seasoned player looking to refine their skills, Elliott's book is hailed as a solid guide with much to recommend.
For those eager to explore the simplicity and effectiveness of the Hip-to-Hip method, Curtis Elliott's "Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" is available for purchase on leading book retailers worldwide such as Amazon.
