Rachael Trask Unveils Captivating Novel "This Side of the Light"

CLYNE, NEATH PORT TALBOT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a literary debut that transcends time and emotion, Rachael Trask introduces "This Side of the Light," a poignant tale that navigates the boundaries between life and the afterlife. The novel is set to be released soon, promising readers a riveting journey through centuries, exploring the purpose of a seemingly forgotten life.
"In 1655, a cruelly-treated child dies. There is no record that she ever lived. Was her life meaningless? Her spirit waits on this side of the Light to discover her reason to be – and will wait as long as it takes. 363 years later..." unfolds the enigmatic premise of Trask's masterpiece.

Rachael Trask, a self-described woman of a certain vintage with a wealth of life experiences, skillfully weaves a narrative that seamlessly traverses time and space. Born in Cardiff, she returned to Wales in 2002 after a diverse journey that included residing in the East Midlands and spells abroad. Currently residing in the South Wales valleys with her husband, a psychic medium, and their dogs, Trask brings a unique perspective to her writing.

Beyond her talents as an author, Rachael Trask is a proud graduate of Oxford Brookes University, where she earned an honours degree in Environmental Biology in 1995. With a passion for natural history, dogs, horses, reading, and history, Trask's varied interests are mirrored in the richness of her storytelling.

This Side of the Light is more than just a novel; it is an exploration of life, purpose, and the enduring nature of the human spirit. Writing under the pseudonym Rachael Trask, the author invites readers to delve into a world where time is fluid, and the search for meaning transcends centuries.

The book is available on popular platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and, promising readers an unforgettable literary experience.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/3goekrm

