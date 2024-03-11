Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 29, 2024 totaled $156.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.5 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of February 29, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 22,196 Global Discovery 1,587 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,491 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,291 Global Equity Team Global Equity 380 Non-U.S. Growth 13,425 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,207 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,393 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,802 Value Income 14 International Value Team International Value 41,887 International Explorer 263 Global Value Team Global Value 26,342 Select Equity 339 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 978 Credit Team High Income 10,074 Credit Opportunities 228 Floating Rate 73 Developing World Team Developing World 3,703 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,058 Antero Peak Hedge 229 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 332 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 106 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 444 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 156,003

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.