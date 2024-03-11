Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 29, 2024 totaled $156.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2      
       
As of February 29, 2024 - ($ Millions)      
Growth Team      
Global Opportunities   $        22,196          
Global Discovery           1,587          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           13,491          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,291          
Global Equity Team      
Global Equity           380          
Non-U.S. Growth           13,425          
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           7,207          
China Post-Venture           161          
U.S. Value Team      
Value Equity           4,393          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,802          
Value Income           14          
International Value Team      
International Value           41,887          
International Explorer           263          
Global Value Team      
Global Value           26,342          
Select Equity           339          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team      
Sustainable Emerging Markets           978          
Credit Team      
High Income           10,074          
Credit Opportunities           228          
Floating Rate           73          
Developing World Team      
Developing World           3,703          
Antero Peak Group      
Antero Peak           2,058          
Antero Peak Hedge           229          
EMsights Capital Group      
Global Unconstrained           332          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           106          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           444          
       
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $        156,003          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


