HF Foods To Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA. The HF Foods executive management team is hosting a presentation that is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT on Monday, March 18, 2024.



The presentation will be webcast live and made available through the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and China. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

HFFG Investor Relations

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com