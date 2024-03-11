Submit Release
LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

  • Fourth quarter revenue increased 60% year-over-year to $44.9 million with Telehealth revenues increasing 90% versus the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.15 per share compared with $0.02 in the year-ago period.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago period.
  • Weight Management subscribers exceeded 22,000 as of year-end 2023, ahead of previous guidance.
  • Telehealth subscribers grew 27% year-over-year to a record 215,000 patients at year-end 2023.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.   

Management Commentary

“2023 was a record-setting year for LifeMD, characterized by sharp increases in revenue, telehealth subscribers and profitability. During the year, we launched our GLP-1 weight management program which has rapidly grown to become one of the leading providers of medically supported weight loss management services nationwide. In less than nine months, we scaled this business to over 22,000 subscribers and growing. Year to date in 2024, we continue to see record daily performance in the sale of new weight management subscriptions and at a rate in excess of our previous 2024 guidance. We demonstrated the tremendous value of our proprietary telehealth platform and dedicated 50-state, affiliated medical group through the execution of a substantial platform license and investment agreement with Medifast that provided LifeMD with a $10 million collaboration fee plus a $10 million equity investment,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Our RexMD business, once again posted double-digit revenue growth with robust contribution margins that continued to exceed 30%. Looking ahead, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet or exceed our 2024 financial guidance while continuing to expand our position as a market leading disruptor in telemedicine.”

“We exited 2023 with the strongest financial position in our company’s history and are well capitalized to execute upon our aggressive expansion goals. Last year, we produced record cash flow from operations of approximately $9 million compared with negative operating cash flow of almost $23 million in 2022. We achieved this growth in profitability while simultaneously increasing consolidated net revenues by 28% versus the prior year. As a result of the strong performance we’ve seen across our business, led by performance in our growing GLP-1 weight management program, we are raising our 2024 revenue guidance to at least $200 million, up from previous guidance of $195 to $205 million. As this guidance implies, we expect 2024 revenue growth of at least 31% and we re-affirm guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth of 67%,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 60% year-over-year to $44.9 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 90% versus the year-ago period and 28% sequentially versus the third quarter of 2023. WorkSimpli revenue increased 16% versus the year-ago period.
  • The number of telehealth active subscribers increased 27% over the year-ago period to approximately 215,000.
  • The number of weight management subscribers exceeded 22,000 as of year-end 2023, a net gain of approximately 12,000 subscribers sequentially versus the third quarter of 2023.
  • Gross margin expanded to a record 88.1%, up from 85.5% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $4.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $12.7 million or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.5 million compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.15 compared with $0.02 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Generated positive GAAP free cash flow of $3.5 million and exited the year with over $33 million of cash.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $152.5 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 19% versus 2022. WorkSimpli revenue increased 50% versus 2022.
  • Gross margin expanded to a record 87.6%, up from 84.3% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $23.7 million or $0.70 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $48.6 million or $1.57 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.0 million compared with a loss of $14.1 million in 2022 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35 compared with a loss of $0.45 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Generated full year positive GAAP cash flow from operations of $8.8 million, as compared with negative cash flow from operations in 2022 of $22.9 million.

Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics

           
($ in 000s)   Three Months Ended Dec 31,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics     2023     2022     % Growth
Revenue          
Telehealth   $ 31,256   $ 16,419     90 %
WorkSimpli   $ 13,604   $ 11,701     16 %
Total Revenue   $ 44,860   $ 28,120     60 %
           
Subscription Revenue as % of Total     96 %   94 %   2 %
           
Active Subscribers          
Telehealth Active Subscribers     215,203     169,065     27 %
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers     158,364     167,751     -6 %
                     

Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $42 million and $43 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $1 million and $2 million.
  • Cash-basis adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA including the increase in Deferred Revenue from multi-month, prepaid subscriptions primarily from our weight management program) is expected to be between $5 million and $6 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be at least $200 million reflecting performance to date in our GLP-1 weight management program exceeding previous guidance, raised from previous guidance of $195 million to $205 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $18 million and $22 million, consistent with previous guidance.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit ir.lifemd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
           
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS              
           
Current Assets          
Cash $ 33,146,725     $ 3,958,957  
Accounts receivable, net   5,277,250       2,834,750  
Product deposit   485,850       127,265  
Inventory, net   2,759,932       3,703,363  
Other current assets   934,510       687,022  
Total Current Assets   42,604,267       11,311,357  
           
Non-current Assets          
Equipment, net   476,303       476,441  
Right of use asset   594,897       1,206,009  
Capitalized software, net   11,795,979       8,840,187  
Intangible assets, net   3,009,263       3,831,859  
Total Non-current Assets   15,876,442       14,354,496  
           
Total Assets $ 58,480,709     $ 25,665,853  
           
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)          
           
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 11,084,855     $ 10,106,793  
Accrued expenses   13,937,494       12,166,509  
Notes payable, net   327,597       2,797,250  
Current operating lease liabilities   603,180       756,093  
Deferred revenue   8,828,598       5,547,506  
Total Current Liabilities   34,781,724       31,374,151  
           
Long-term Liabilities          
Long-term debt, net   17,927,727       -  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   73,849       574,136  
Contingent consideration   131,250       443,750  
Purchase price payable   -       579,319  
Total Liabilities   52,914,550       32,971,356  
           
Commitments and Contingencies          
Mezzanine Equity          
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized          
               
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Liquidation value approximately $0 and $1,305 per share as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   -       4,565,822  
           
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)          
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $29.99 and $27.84 per share as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,358,641 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 38,255,601 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   383,586       315,528  
Additional paid-in capital   217,550,583       179,015,250  
Accumulated deficit   (214,265,236 )     (190,562,994 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)   3,505,372       (11,395,777 )
Non-controlling interest   2,060,787       (475,548 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)   5,566,159       (11,871,325 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 58,480,709     $ 25,665,853  
           


LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
     
                         
    Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                        
Telehealth revenue, net   $ 31,256,199     $ 16,418,643     $ 98,152,919     $ 82,649,845  
WorkSimpli revenue, net     13,603,648       11,701,073       54,394,087       36,383,675  
Total revenues, net     44,859,847       28,119,716       152,547,006       119,033,520  
                         
Cost of revenues                        
Cost of telehealth revenue     4,954,646       3,801,642       17,480,533       17,843,754  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue     400,913       266,058       1,419,931       824,274  
Total cost of revenues     5,355,559       4,067,700       18,900,464       18,668,028  
                         
Gross profit     39,504,288       24,052,016       133,646,542       100,365,492  
                         
Expenses                        
Selling and marketing expenses     20,389,121       17,440,781       76,451,466       78,369,430  
General and administrative expenses     15,573,509       9,203,072       51,694,232       46,960,782  
Other operating expenses     1,656,631       1,640,975       6,297,321       6,717,795  
Customer service expenses     2,058,549       1,605,370       7,632,283       5,033,468  
Development costs     1,998,015       1,019,163       6,060,513       2,970,202  
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges     -       6,127,596       -       8,862,596  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       (2,614,000 )     -       (5,101,000 )
Total expenses     41,675,825       34,422,957       148,135,815       143,813,273  
                         
Operating loss     (2,171,537 )     (10,370,941 )     (14,489,273 )     (43,447,781 )
                         
Other expenses                        
Interest expense, net     (622,685 )     (843,541 )     (2,596,586 )     (1,275,946 )
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment     -       -       (325,198 )     63,400  
                         
Net loss before provision for income taxes     (2,794,222 )     (11,214,482 )     (17,411,057 )     (44,660,327 )
                         
Income tax provision     (428,000 )     (360,700 )     (428,000 )     (360,700 )
                         
Net loss     (3,222,222 )     (11,575,182 )     (17,839,057 )     (45,021,027 )
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     509,880       360,168       2,756,935       514,632  
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.     (3,732,102 )     (11,935,350 )     (20,595,992 )     (45,535,659 )
                         
Preferred stock dividends     (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (3,106,250 )     (3,106,250 )
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (4,508,664 )   $ (12,711,912 )   $ (23,702,242 )   $ (48,641,909 )
                         
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.40 )   $ (0.70 )   $ (1.57 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.40 )   $ (0.70 )   $ (1.57 )
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     36,710,746       31,410,065       33,905,155       30,976,455  
Diluted     36,710,746       31,410,065       33,905,155       30,976,455  
                         


LIFEMD, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
         
                         
  Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022    
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net loss $ (3,222,222 )   $ (11,575,182 )   $ (17,839,057 )   $ (45,021,027 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
  Amortization of debt discount   100,444       -       333,939       -    
  Amortization of capitalized software   1,637,094       934,908       5,424,810       2,681,807    
  Amortization of intangibles   245,968       259,760       971,464       926,542    
Accretion of consideration payable   18,740       101,081       167,221       273,822    
Depreciation of fixed assets   57,666       44,877       203,952       161,885    
Write-down of inventory   537,685       103,417       537,685       103,417    
Sales return reserve   -       338,193       -       338,193    
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment   -       -       325,198       (63,400 )  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -       (2,614,000 )     -       (5,101,000 )  
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges   -       6,127,596       -       8,862,596    
Deferred income tax provision   -       354,000       -       354,000    
Operating lease payments   204,207       83,241       766,280       546,439    
Stock issued for legal settlement   -       -       532,000       816,000    
Stock compensation expense   3,645,607       1,884,614       12,489,343       13,734,614    
                         
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                        
  Accounts receivable   (858,668 )     (634,825 )     (2,442,500 )     (2,192,888 )  
  Product deposit   (401,082 )     (19,214 )     (358,585 )     76,291    
  Inventory   493,029       (130,649 )     405,746       (2,183,012 )  
  Other current assets   369,450       127,554       (247,488 )     106,168    
  Change in operating lease liability   (218,624 )     (77,710 )     (808,368 )     (455,805 )  
  Deferred revenue   2,589,244       3,194,354       3,281,092       4,047,626    
  Accounts payable   1,447,465       (576,066 )     978,062       1,251,037    
  Accrued expenses   (932,373 )     993,497       4,678,757       (1,309,968 )  
  Other operating activity   -       (888,485 )     (579,319 )     (888,486 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   5,713,630       (1,969,039 )     8,820,232       (22,935,149 )  
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash paid for capitalized software costs   (2,107,307 )     (1,783,259 )     (8,380,602 )     (8,526,205 )  
Purchase of equipment   (109,332 )     12,244       (203,814 )     (366,633 )  
Purchase of intangible assets   -       -       (148,868 )     (4,000,500 )  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   -       -       -       (1,012,395 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,216,639 )     (1,771,015 )     (8,733,284 )     (13,905,733 )  
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from long-term debt, net   -       -       19,466,887       -    
Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast   10,000,000       -       10,000,000       -    
Proceeds from notes payable   -       2,906,000       2,347,691       2,906,000    
Sale of common stock under ATM, net   5,303,092       -       6,202,659       -    
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants   -       -       -       38,500    
Cash proceeds from exercise of options   94,500       -       94,500       90,400    
Preferred stock dividends   (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (3,106,250 )     (3,106,250 )  
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli   -       -       (305,625 )     12,150    
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild   (125,000 )     (62,500 )     (312,500 )     (156,250 )  
Distributions to non-controlling interest   (36,000 )     (36,000 )     (144,000 )     (144,000 )  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty   (98,626 )     (168,750 )     (5,142,542 )     (168,750 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   14,361,404       1,862,188       29,100,820       (528,200 )  
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash   17,858,395       (1,877,866 )     29,187,768       (37,369,082 )  
                         
Cash at beginning of period   15,288,330       5,836,823       3,958,957       41,328,039    
                         
Cash at end of period $ 33,146,725     $ 3,958,957     $ 33,146,725     $ 3,958,957    
                         
Cash paid for interest                        
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 663,212     $ 189,000     $ 2,148,454     $ 189,000    
                         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                        
Cashless exercise of options $ -     $ -     $ 744     $ 297    
Cashless exercise of warrants $ 793     $ -     $ 793     $ -    
Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 8,079,367    
Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 500,000    
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ 642,000     $ -     $ 2,568,000     $ -    
Stock issued for debt conversion $ 1,000,000     $ -     $ 1,000,000     $ -    
Series B Preferred Stock conversion $ -     $ -     $ 5,072,814     $ -    
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 63,400    
Warrants issued for debt instruments $ -     $ -     $ 873,100     $ -    
Right of use asset $ -     $ 89,595     $ 155,168     $ 89,595    
Right of use lease liability $ -     $ 94,168     $ 155,168     $ 94,168    
                         

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: 
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
  Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,508,664 )   $ (12,711,912 )   $ (23,702,242 )   $ (48,641,909 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   522,241       728,856       1,755,656       820,946  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   1,959,468       1,340,626       6,767,447       4,044,056  
Amortization of debt discount   100,444       -       333,939       -  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment   -       -       325,198       (63,400 )
Financing transactions expense   38,431       98,333       773,932       250,348  
Litigation costs   168,600       168,162       1,594,930       1,685,521  
Inventory and reserve adjustments   404,694       699,057       637,324       929,718  
Deferred revenue adjustment   -       2,918,942       -       2,918,942  
Severance costs   17,400       181,824       25,092       360,914  
Acquisitions expenses   30,909       127,539       158,047       392,692  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -       (2,614,000 )     -       (5,101,000 )
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges   -       6,127,596       -       8,862,596  
Insurance acceptance readiness   252,250       -       318,884       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   151,248       -       199,824       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       114,685       506,991       455,000  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   368,793       393,147       1,165,412       1,078,389  
Taxes   428,000       360,700       498,378       360,700  
Dividends   1,399,560       812,562       5,371,450       3,250,250  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,645,607       1,884,614       12,489,343       13,734,614  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   509,880       360,168       2,756,935       514,632  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,488,861     $ 990,899     $ 11,976,540     $ (14,146,991 )
               

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS              
(unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.12 )   $ (0.40 )   $ (0.70 )   $ (1.57 )
               
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS              
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   0.01       0.02       0.05       0.03  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   0.05       0.04       0.20       0.13  
Amortization of debt discount   -       -       0.01       -  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment   -       -       0.01       -  
Financing transactions expense   -       -       0.02       0.01  
Litigation costs   0.01       0.01       0.05       0.06  
Inventory and reserve adjustments   0.01       0.02       0.02       0.03  
Deferred revenue adjustment   -       0.09       -       0.10  
Severance costs   -       0.01       -       0.01  
Acquisitions expenses   -       -       0.01       0.01  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -       (0.08 )     -       (0.16 )
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges   -       0.20       -       0.29  
Insurance acceptance readiness   0.01       -       0.01       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   0.01       -       0.01       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       -       0.01       0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   0.01       0.01       0.03       0.03  
Taxes   0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01  
Dividends   0.04       0.02       0.16       0.10  
Stock-based compensation expense   0.10       0.06       0.37       0.44  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   0.01       0.01       0.08       0.02  
               
Adjusted EPS $ 0.15     $ 0.02     $ 0.35     $ (0.45 )
               



