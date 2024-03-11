FISSEA Conference Call For Proposals

Credit: NIST

Priority Consideration Given to Proposals Received by March 31, 2024 at 11:59pm ET

The Annual FISSEA Conference: May 14-15, 2024

The Annual FISSEA Conference is fast approaching. Submit your proposal.

Learn more about the conference and register.

We Want to Hear From You!

The priority deadline for those wishing to present at the Annual FISSEA Conference is March 31, 2024.

Join us in-person on May 14-15, 2024 to share your expertise and creative ideas on strengthening cybersecurity awareness and training programs in the Federal Government. FISSEA is open to all presentation topics relating to cybersecurity awareness and education, and particularly interested in the following:

Awareness Program Metrics: How To Quantify Success

Guidance on Creating New Learning Material (Courses, Phishing Tests, Awareness Campaigns, etc.)

Presentations vary in length.

Remember the March 31, 2024 at 11:59pm ET submission deadline for priority consideration! Learn more and submit your presentation.

On behalf of the FISSEA Planning Committee, we truly thank you for your continued support with FISSEA and look forward to having you join us at the Annual FISSEA Conference on May 14-15, 2024.