Moleaer Improves Energy Efficiency of Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cells with New Patented Technology

Nanobubble technology reduces energy use and costs, enhancing the water electrolysis process and Fuel Cell efficiency to reach renewable energy targets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moleaer, the pioneer and global leader in nanobubble technology, proudly announces the issuance of the first of several patents the Company has filed to apply its proprietary nanobubble technology to electrolytic processes to improve the energy efficiency of hydrogen production. This innovation is applicable to Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis and Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolysis (AEM), contributing to the production of green hydrogen more cost effectively.

Moleaer’s proprietary electrolytic process technologies improve the economics of both the supply and demand side of the green hydrogen economy. When applied to Water Electrolysis for the production of green hydrogen, the Company has repeatedly demonstrated over 17% increase in current density at 2-volts, enabling greater hydrogen output without additional energy input. Within Fuel Cells, Moleaer’s technology increases the limiting current density in PEM Fuel Cells by over 20%, a solution that substantially improves the conversion cost of hydrogen into electricity.

These advancements hold significant promise for optimizing the overall cost of producing green hydrogen, aligning with the ambitious goals set by the White House and the Department of Energy's "Hydrogen Shot" initiative, a framework and foundation for clean hydrogen deployment that aims to reduce the cost of hydrogen by 80%, increase hydrogen use by five-fold and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 16%.

Moleaer’s Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development Josh Bachner and Moleaer’s Lead Research Scientist for Electrochemical Applications Mohamed E Abdelrahman, Ph.D. will be presenting these findings at CERA week on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30 am CST. Moleaer intends to introduce these disruptive solutions to the green hydrogen and fuel cell industries in 2024 and is currently in early discussions with industry leaders to bring the Company’s proprietary electrolytic processes to market.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the global leader in nanobubble technology with a mission to enable industries to produce more while using less water, energy and chemicals. By deploying the power of nanobubble technology, the company enhances and improves the performance and productivity of many of the world’s most critical industrial processes. Its proprietary nanobubble technology unlocks the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empowers businesses to manage water more effectively and efficiently, and restores aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Moleaer has deployed more than 2,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 55 countries. The generators inject nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― that supersaturate the water with oxygen or other gases, form mild oxidants for disinfection, and increase water’s ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the industry at >85% and is a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production through better plant health and heat tolerance, reduce the use of chemicals across water-based industrial processes including the food value chain, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery.

