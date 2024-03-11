US Communist Party delegation visits Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 11 - HÀ NỘI – A delegation from the Communist Party of the US (CPUSA) led by Arturo Cambron, a member of the National Committee, has paid a working visit to Việt Nam to seek ways to boost ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

During their March 2-8 stay, the delegation visited Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum; held talks with leaders of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations; had working sessions with leaders of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin; and visited Hà Nội-based rehabilitation and nursery centre for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and Hòa Bình Village in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân district.

The delegation also worked with leaders of the Party Committees and visited several typical economic and agricultural production establishments, and historical and cultural relic sites in the northern provinces of Quảng Ninh and Hưng Yên.

This was the CPUSA's first official visit to Việt Nam within its "Hello Comrades" project to strengthen the friendship and connection between CPUSA and communist and worker parties around the world.

The delegation learned about the reality and experience in building the communist party, socialism and socialist democracy in Việt Nam as well as Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and style. They also discussed measures to promote information/experience sharing, and exchanges and friendship between the two parties and people of the two countries.

The CPUSA delegation said they were impressed by the achievements of Việt Nam's “Đổi Mới” (renewal) process under the leadership of the CPV, especially in terms of economic development coupled with ensuring social security and justice.

The good results that the CPV brought to the country and the Vietnamese people are a great spiritual encouragement for the communists and people in the US, they noted.

Meeting with the CPUSA delegation, leaders of Vietnamese agencies affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always appreciate the enthusiastic support that the CPUSA and US friends have given to Việt Nam in the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past as well as the cause of national renewal, construction, and defence today.

They thanked the CPUSA for its support for Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of war and the Agent Orange/dioxin disaster as well as for the development of Việt Nam-US relations. They hoped the two sides will continue to maintain their traditional friendship, contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries and their people for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. VNS