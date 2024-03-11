Expanding Horizons: DG Jones Announces New Office in Greece to Extend Global Reach

DG Jones and Partners is excited to announce the expansion of its global operations with the opening of a new office in Greece.

ATHENS, GREECE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DG Jones and Partners, a leader in the construction management industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its global operations with the opening of a new office in Greece. This strategic move marks the company's entry into the European market, positioning DG Jones at the gateway to the Balkans.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, DG Jones has made a significant impact in the construction industry, aiding clients in more than 70 countries to realize their vision for exceptional built asset projects. The company prides itself on delivering substantial value at every project phase, from inception to completion.

The new Greek office aligns with DG Jones' mission to broaden its global footprint, offering an extensive range of integrated services. These services encompass various sectors and cover the entire lifecycle of built asset projects, ensuring meticulous management at every step.

DG Jones' core services of cost and project management are central to the company’s mission of maximizing value and minimizing risks for clients. Additionally, specialized services such as strategic consultation, dispute resolution assistance, and expert technical advisory are offered to meet diverse client needs.

This expansion in Greece represents a significant milestone in DG Jones' growth strategy. The Athens office will be closely integrated with the company's global network, particularly in coordination with the head office in Nicosia, Cyprus. This effort is facilitated by advanced IT infrastructure, ensuring seamless and cohesive operations across all locations.

DG Jones is continually seeking opportunities to venture into emerging markets, adapt to regional demands, and expand its scope within existing markets. This proactive approach allows the company to remain dynamic and responsive to the varied needs of its clientele.

As DG Jones embarks on this new chapter, the company reaffirms its commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence. The opening of the office in Greece is not just a step towards expanding its geographical presence but also a testament to the company’s dedication to offering unparalleled service across the construction management sector.

About DG Jones

Founded in 1962, DG Jones and Partners has established itself as a premier construction management firm with a global presence. The company specializes in providing comprehensive project management services, ensuring value and efficiency in construction projects worldwide. With a focus on innovation and excellence, DG Jones has successfully managed projects in over 70 countries, adapting to the unique challenges and opportunities of each region. The company's global network, skilled team, and commitment to quality make it a trusted partner in the construction industry.

For more information please visit www.dgjonesworld.com.