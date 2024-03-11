J.D. Silva & Associates Thanks Community with FREE Festival & Concert This Weekend
J.D. Silva & Associates will host its Second Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival and Concert this weekend
Houston Law Firm Hosts 2nd Annual Give Back Festival with FREE Carnival Rides, Live Music, BBQ Cookoff, and More
The Festival is a really special way for our firm to support and thank everyone in the community for supporting us.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.D. Silva & Associates, a distinguished Texas veteran and minority-owned personal injury law firm based in Pearland, Texas, is going all out to thank the community with its Second Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival and Concert; an entirely FREE weekend of fun, music, and community celebration.
— Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner, J.D. Silva & Associates
The Free Festival will take place this Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Clute Municipal Park located at 100 Parkview Dr, in Clute, Texas. Gates open at 5:00pm.
Jonathan D. Silva, founder of J.D. Silva & Associates, was born in Clute and grew up in Brazoria County. The Houston attorney created the Give Back Festival as a way to thank his hometown community and the Houston community for their support of the firm. For the second year in a row, the local law firm will be providing an unforgettable weekend filled with FREE carnival rides and attractions, live music performances, a State Championship BBQ Cookoff, and a diverse array of activities and vendors for all ages at Clute Municipal Park.
The family-friendly, two-day JDS Give Back Festival will feature live concert performances from an incredible lineup of artists from Country to Tejano. Headlining the musical entertainment on Friday will be the Chad Cooke Band at 8:30pm, followed by Randall King at 10:30pm. Saturday’s free concerts include Magali de la Rosa at 6:30pm, Mariachi Orgullo at 7:30pm, Los Impostores de Nuevo Leon at 8:30pm, and La Zenda Nortena at 10:30pm.
One of the highlights of the festival will be the Sizzle in the Park State Championship BBQ Cookoff, sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance. Pitmasters and BBQ enthusiasts can compete in categories including Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket for a chance to win a 100% cash payout and additional jackpots! There is also a Kids’ competition and additional competitions in Chef’s Choice, Beans, and a new Breakfast category.
"The Second Annual Festival is a really special way for our firm to support and thank everyone in the community for supporting us,“ said Johnathan D. Silva, a US Navy veteran and founder of J.D. Silva & Associates. “It’s a labor of love for us. Last year was amazing and this year will offer even more for the entire community to enjoy this weekend. We are proud and excited to bring people together for a totally free weekend celebration of music, food, and fun, and we invite everyone to join us."
Silva established J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC, in 2018. The firm has built a solid reputation as a trusted legal firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense. The firm’s attorneys bring a wealth of diverse experiences, educational backgrounds, and legal expertise to the community, with a team of multilingual lawyers collectively devoted to championing the rights of individuals and families.
The big-hearted law firm is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those around them. In addition to the 2nd Annual JDS Give Back Festival, the law firm gave away $20,000 worth of toys at their free Winter Fest for families in December, held an amazing Thanksgiving Giveaway and Festival in the fall, and supported local teachers and students by providing free lunches, back-to-school survival kits, and an entire classroom full of technology and supply upgrades for a teacher in need.
Admission to the Second Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival this weekend is free, offering families and individuals the opportunity to enjoy two days of live music, entertainment, and activities at no cost.
For more information, please visit the J.D. Silva & Associates Festival website at https://jdsgivebackfestival.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
About J.D. Silva & Associates
Founded in 2018 by Navy Veteran Johnathan D. Silva., J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC, is a Texas-based Pearland personal injury and criminal defense law firm. The personal injury attorneys and criminal defense lawyers at J.D. Silva & Associates are dedicated to fighting for you and your family. Our lawyers offer a wide range of experience, educational backgrounds, and skills.
Beyond the legal skills, J.D. Silva & Associates has multiple bilingual lawyers including Vietnamese personal injury attorney Lena Nguyen, and Spanish speaking attorneys, Jonathan Silva and Armando J. Córdova. The attorneys of J.D. Silva and Associates are committed to getting clients the justice and compensation they deserve. For more information, visit https://jdsilvalaw.com.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 7343416859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com