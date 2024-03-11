Submit Release
Director Sandra L. Thompson Statement on the Departure of HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge

​Secretary Marcia Fudge is an outstanding leader who is a strong advocate for affordable, equitable, and sustainable housing opportunities for all Americans. During her tenure as Secretary of HUD, the country faced numerous housing challenges including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, limited affordable housing supply, and the continuing effects of housing discrimination and homelessness. Secretary Fudge took decisive action to address these and other challenges. Under her leadership, HUD worked to ensure that every American had housing and the ability to live in strong and resilient communities. Her leadership has empowered people to build better futures for themselves and the generations that will follow. The impact of her work on the country’s affordable and often most vulnerable housing cannot be overstated.

Secretary Fudge led a first-of-its-kind interagency taskforce committed to rooting out racial and ethnic bias in home valuations, the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) task force. Under her leadership, the PAVE task force issued a comprehensive plan for interagency action, is fostering Federal and state supervision and enforcement protocols, establishing consumer rights to obtaining reviews of appraisals, and strengthening appraisal ethics. I am deeply grateful for Secretary Fudge’s leadership and partnership in addressing the housing challenges faced by our Nation. I wish Secretary Fudge the best in her future endeavors. ​

