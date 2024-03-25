Material Advancements Highlighted Following Pack Expo East 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights performance material solutions for the packaging and processing industries following Pack Expo East 2024.
Tivar® DrySlide's extremely low coefficient of friction allows packages to slide down chutes without sticking or jamming due to grit, dirt, or static build-up.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights performance material solutions for the packaging and processing industries following Pack Expo East 2024, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from March 18th to March 20th. As the East Coast's premier packaging and processing show, Pack Expo brought together industry professionals for a comprehensive event that featured the latest technological innovations, educational workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.
Tivar® DrySlide ESD is an Electro-Static Dissipative self-lubricating UHMW sheet with anti-static properties and the lowest coefficient of friction of any UHMW or Tivar® product. Its specialized built-in lubricant eliminates the need for external lubricants such as sprays and waxes and ensures quieter and smoother sliding performance without the risk of marring. Tivar® DrySlide's extremely low coefficient of friction allows packages to slide down chutes without sticking or jamming due to grit, dirt, or static build-up. Tivar® DrySlide excels in challenging environments, including dusty conditions and humidity, and is UV-stabilized to protect against damage from UV light.
Nylatron® NSM cast nylon sheet serves as a superior replacement for metal parts in packaging and processing machinery. Nylatron® NSM features the highest wear resistance of available thermoplastics and is self-lubricating, extending the longevity of parts. Its lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and reduced noise during operation compared to metal make it ideal for components such as gears, bearings, and wear pads. Nylatron® NSM's resistance to chemicals and moisture makes it suitable for outdoor use.
Renovo-MPC® post-consumer polycarbonate sheet offers a sustainable solution without compromising on the physical properties of virgin polycarbonate. Renovo-MPC® combines outstanding impact resistance with fantastic optical properties, including high light transmission and low haze, to deliver a robust alternative to glass. Renovo-MPC® is a versatile material used in the packaging and processing industries to replace glass in covers or enclosures for packaging materials, inspection windows for processing equipment, and protective glazing. Renovo-MPC® qualifies for LEEDS Material and Resource credits in specific applications.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to connecting with packaging and processing professionals after Pack Expo East 2024 to address current industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping the packaging and processing sectors enhance their knowledge about the advantages provided by plastics and other composite materials. Packaging and processing professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Nylatron® NSM, Tivar® Dryslide, Renovo-MPC®, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
