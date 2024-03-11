Cornyn, Cruz Support Abbott Request for SBA Relief Evaluation Due to Panhandle Wildfires

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) today announced their support for Texas Governor Abbott’s request for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in communities impacted by wildfires to determine if Texas meets the threshold for additional federal disaster assistance. One of the three fires still burning, the Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest wildfire in Texas history and among the largest in U.S. history.

“It will take years for Texans to recover from the devastating wildfires across the Panhandle that have claimed three lives, hundreds of homes and businesses, and countless livestock,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I offer my full support to Governor Abbott and stand ready to work with the SBA and other federal agencies in providing the resources necessary to help our fellow Texans rebuild.”

“Right now, Texans across the Panhandle are struggling after wildfires destroyed their homes, damaged their businesses, wiped out their livestock, and took the lives of their loved ones. I stand with the State of Texas and strongly support the request to the U.S. Small Business Administration to join state and local officials in conducting preliminary assessments in communities impacted by the fires. As Texans continues to fight these fires, we must determine if we’re able to provide additional federal disaster relief to assist those in Fritch, Lake Meredith, Canadian, and beyond. They are fighting to rebuild their communities following the destruction caused by the Smokehouse Creek fire, and they should not do so alone,” said Sen. Cruz.