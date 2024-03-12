Improv Expert, Dr. Candy Campbell, Leads Workshop on How To Mitigate Risk When Failure is Deadly
Interprofessional Communication Skills Featured at National Academies of Practice Annual Conference in Jacksonville
NAP brings together clinicians from 16 various healthcare sectors," said Campbell, "..the issue of miscommunication is so important because if we make a mistake, a patient might get hurt, or worse."WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improv Expert, Dr. Candy Campbell, Leads Workshop on How To Mitigate Risk When Failure is Deadly
Award-winning actor, author, filmmaker, and nurse, Dr. Candy Campbell, will present an interprofessional communication workshop titled, “Interprofessional Healthcare Harmony: Applied Improv for Better IPC and Patient Care,” focusing on inclusion and belonging, at the Annual Conference of the National Academies of Practice (NAP), on Saturday, March 16th, at the Hyatt Regency, Riverfront, Jacksonville, FL.
“NAP brings together clinicians from 16 various healthcare sectors,” said Dr. Campbell, “and we advise governmental bodies on healthcare matters. While we mainly collaborate about healthcare policy and legislation, the issue of miscommunication is so important because if we make a mistake, a patient might get hurt, or worse.”
The workshops are a result of Campbell’s many years as an actor who co-founded an improv company in the San Francisco area in the early 90’s. “I started teaching applied improv to businesses while also working as a nurse. I realized that this tool could be really helpful in healthcare, to migrate risk when failure is… let’s face it… deadly. However, even as a hospital educator, I wasn’t allowed to teach improv then, because the administrators said there was "no evidence it would work in healthcare,” she explains.
“When it came time to dive into doctoral work, I chose the topic of preventing adverse patient outcomes utilizing applied improvisational principles,” she added. “The research was conducted as an interprofessional workshop at Stanford’s Children’s Hospital. We used a mixed-method, longitudinal, test of change with qualitative surveys. It was very successful.”
“The work is important because, if you can't come up with a new twist on an old problem, you'll be trying to solve the problem the same way and expecting different results. We know what that means; you’ll be stuck with that problem indefinitely! The experiential nature of this method, using all the arts, is an unexpected solution to the IPC problem," she said. “Sometimes, we get co-workers who can’t stand each other at the beginning of the day, then they leave as friends. Besides problem-solving, this directly contributes to team-building, inclusion, employee retention, and ultimately, patient care. It’s pretty magical! People love it: the work is fun, easy to learn, and hard to forget.”
Last year, Campbell released her second book in the series, Improv to Improve Your Leadership Team: Tear Down Walls and Build Bridges, (published by (Business Expert Press).
About Candy Campbell
Candace (Candy) Campbell, DNP, RN, CNL, CEP, CVP, LNC, NAP, is an international speaker, award-winning actor, author, filmmaker, and nurse consultant who works with individuals and organizations to create a magnetic workplace culture where everyone wants to work and nobody wants to leave.
In 1993, she co-founded a stand-up and improv comedy company, The Barely Insane Players, with three friends in the San Francisco area and started teaching applied improv to businesses in 1995.
Dr. Campbell's books, Improv to Improve Healthcare and Improv to Improve Your Leadership Team, are direct results of her doctoral work and experience as an applied improv facilitator.
Acting credits include work on stage, screen, and radio. She’s recently returned from an off-Broadway engagement with her third solo show, An Evening With Florence Nightingale, based on Nightingale's 200 books, articles, and thousands of letters extant. Campbell's book, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, expands Nightingale's history and adds the story of her influence on the author's personal and professional life.
Her awards include:
• 1997 San Francisco Fringe Festival – "Full-Frontal Nursing" – rated "One of 10 Best to Watch"
• WYSIWYG 2004 Film Fest-Supporting actor, "The Calling," role of Mama – "Most inspirational moment"
• San Francisco Bay Area Critics Award 2005 – Supporting Actress – "Funny Girl," role of Mrs. Brice (Fanny's mom)
• International Medical Media award for the documentary film, "Micropremature Babies: How Low Can You Go?"
Contact:
Dr. Candy Campbell
202-519-1311
candy@candycampbell.com
Dr. Candy Campbell
Peripatetic Productions dba Candy Campbell & Co.
+1 925-207-1376
