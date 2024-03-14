Tianxi Wen Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Conductor Strives to Create Ensembles that Demonstrate Global Diversity Through Music
Music from a particular culture is not exclusive to the people of that culture, and it becomes more meaningful through dissemination and sharing.”ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Tianxi Wen a LEGACY scholarship.
Tianxi is completing her Doctor of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “We love Tianxi’s mission to introduce World music to American audiences through her work as a musician and conductor,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “While there are many outstanding conductors in the US, most have only a western musical background. Tianxi is dedicated to both western and non-western music and hopes to break the ‘East is least; West is best’ stereotype.”
Music has shaped Tianxi’s life ever since she was a child. At the age of five she began playing the dulcimer—a vital instrument in Chinese orchestras and ensembles, serving a role similar to the piano in Western music. Her artistry and proficiency in playing the dulcimer was recognized as she was ranked first in playing the Chinese dulcimer among all candidates in Southwest China. The distinction earned Tianxi admission into the Sichuan Conservatory of Music (SCCM). At SCCM, she became one of the few students with a double major in Chinese Instruments and Chinese Voice. Upon graduation she won the “Outstanding Graduate” award.
After graduation she worked as a teacher in one of Chongquing’s top high schools where she conducted the Traditional Instruments Orchestra and gave music lessons. A year later she was employed by Chongquing University as one of its external conductors; the orchestra won several awards under her conducting leadership.
Tianxi’s conducting aspirations led her to make a difficult decision to leave her family and move to a new country to further her education and gain a deeper understanding of Western music. While completing her Master of Music degree she served as a conductor in the Chinese Orchestra and Choir in Los Angeles, California and began to envision her dream of bringing her love of Chinese music to others around the world. She was recognized for numerous contributions, receiving a Certificate of Commendation from the County of Los Angeles, Certificate of Recognition from the City of San Marino, and Certificate of Appreciation from the Arcadia Chinese Association. Additionally, her work as a conductor was featured in a television interview on Sonovision USA where she talked about innovations in Chinese music and her aspirations to introduce it to the world.
“As a part of World music, Chinese music encompasses traditions and aesthetics that are centuries old,” said Tianxi. “Music from a particular culture is not exclusive to the people of that culture, and it becomes more meaningful through dissemination and sharing.” Tianxi feels that she can use her position on the podium, as a leader of the orchestra, to help bring cultures together.
"As part of her American experience, Tianxi received feedback about how her ethnicity and gender would influence her work as a conductor in this male-dominated industry. "A couple of musicians told me they like my conducting style, but they feel more comfortable being conducted by a male conductor," said Tianxi. Although she speaks English, Tianxi understands that being a non-native English speaker can work against her, and while sometimes dealing with micro-racial aggression and gender discrimination is never easy, she is quick to point to the positives. Said Tianxi, "For every negative comment, there are two times as many positive ones. Standing on the podium is a vulnerable spot, but I know it's where I can help make the most positive impact."
About Aspire2STEAM
Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Meet Tianxi Wen