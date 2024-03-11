Repair Work to Close Downtown Bridge in Nashville Interstate Loop

Submit Release
Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be temporarily closing the I-40 West bridge at the I-40 and I-24/I-65 split (Exit 208) on the north side of the downtown Nashville interstate loop during multiple weekends.

Bell & Associates Construction crews have been working to demolish the existing bridge railing and install steel in its place during nightly, alternating lane closures, in which at least one lane of traffic has remained open.

Now to pour concrete for the new parapet, perform deck repairs, replace the bridge joints, and seal the deck, crews must close the bridge to all traffic for multiple weekends; the first being March 22-25 then followed by April 5-8 and April 12-15.

Drivers using I-65 South will not be impacted and will be able to connect to I-40 West as usual, but drivers using I-65 North / I-40 West on the south side of the loop will not be able to continue onto I-40 West. They’re urged to take the northern side of the loop via I-24 W or I-440 W.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

