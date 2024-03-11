Smartrip Set To Launch Holistic Travel Planning with Artificial Intelligence

Smartrip, an AI-powered planning and booking service, is set to revolutionize the travel planning experience for solo and group trips.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartrip, Inc., a pioneering force in the travel industry, is set to launch Smartrip AI, an innovative planning and booking service powered by artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on both solo and group trips, Smartrip AI promises to revolutionize the travel planning experience by offering a seamless end-to-end solution.

The cornerstone of Smartrip AI is its three-stage process, designed to simplify every aspect of travel planning, keeping everything you need all in one accessible platform. Stage one involves Planning and Booking, where users can access various options tailored to their preferences. Adeva, serves as a Personal Travel Agent (PTA), fetching information from third-party websites and offering customized brochures based on user requests. Unlike traditional travel agencies, Smartrip AI not only takes minutes but also charges a modest service fee, embedded directly into the customer’s budget, making it a cost-effective option for travelers.

Using advanced technology, in an outdated market that relies on travel search engines, your PTA Adeva learns and remembers user preferences over time, providing increasingly tailored suggestions with each trip planned. Stage two focuses on trip preparation, providing users with essential information about their destination, including visa requirements and fun facts about the country. Smartrip AI ensures that users are well-prepared for their journey, minimizing stress and ensuring a smooth travel experience.

The final stage offers support throughout the trip, with Adeva acting as a PTA available 24/7 to assist with any issues or queries that may arise. Whether it‘s canceling an excursion or seeking assistance with travel arrangements, Adeva ensures a hassle-free experience for travelers.

One of Smartrip’s standout features is its focus on group travel. Organizing group trips can be daunting, but this “AI-based travel organizer” simplifies the process by allowing users to create and manage group trips seamlessly. From coordinating schedules to splitting payments, Smartrip AI handles every aspect of group travel efficiently, eliminating the need for external communication platforms.

Luigi Rivolta, one of the four co-founders of Smartrip AI, envisions a future where travel planning is accessible to everyone, regardless of budget constraints. With a team of experienced travelers and a deep understanding of the needs of Gen Z and millennials, Smartrip AI is poised to disrupt the travel industry and provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution for travelers worldwide.

Co-founder Edoardo states, “Planning, booking, and executing a vacation is a nightmare for many! We, as globetrotters ourselves, understand this personally.” “With Smartrip, the goal is to completely disrupt the market. This is set to happen sooner or later in the travel industry and we are here to make it happen now. Essentially, having a tool that is accessible to everyone, so that even if you’re traveling on a very strict budget, we really want to allow everyone to have a tool that takes care of all of the hassles that come with traveling,” he adds.

In addition to its innovative features, Smartrip AI plans to offer enticing loyalty programs and incentives for its users. From free commissions for frequent travelers to loyalty points systems, Smartrip AI aims to reward its customers and foster a sense of community among travelers. The platform also plans to integrate features such as e-SIM and partnerships with insurance companies to further enhance the travel experience.

With its MVP set to launch in May and full functionality expected by the end of July, Smartrip AI is on track to transform the way we plan and book vacations. By combining cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach, Smartrip AI is set to become the number one tool for travelers seeking a hassle-free and personalized travel experience.

With a strong emphasis on user satisfaction and loyalty, Smartrip AI aims to become the go-to platform for travelers seeking efficiency, affordability, and convenience in their travel planning journey.

