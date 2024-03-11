Province introduces instant permits for some property developments

CANADA, March 11 - Beginning March 11, Prince Edward Island residents looking to build accessory structures like decks or sheds on their property can receive permit approval instantly.

A permit is mandatory for building or developing on PEI because it ensures that a structure is planned, designed and constructed safely and in compliance with provincial regulations.

“We want to make our permitting processes as easy and efficient for residents while ensuring developments are safe. This is the first step in our plan to provide approval instantly for straightforward and routine permits. We will continue to look at ways we can streamline provincial permitting to ensure developments are able to move forward in a timely manner.” - Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

People can apply online or in person through a permit coordinator at one of the four provincial land offices. Applications for instant permits will be accepted after all required information is submitted and the $100 fee is paid. Permits are valid for 24 months.

Instant permits only apply to permits obtained through the Government of Prince Edward Island.

For more information on building and development in Prince Edward Island, visit LetBuildTogetherPEI

Backgrounder:

Decks must:

Be 592 square feet (55 square metres) or less

Be 24 inches (0.6 metres) or less above ground

Not support a structure such as a roof or second storey deck

Be exempt from requiring a permit under the Building Codes Act Regulations

Be used in conjunction with an existing residential dwelling

Not include patio stones, asphalt or concrete pavers, or docks

Sheds must: