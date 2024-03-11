Stingray Introduces a New Wave of Music and Video Channels on Samsung TV Plus Across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

MONTREAL, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to launch new channels on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s 100% free ad-supported streaming TV and video-on-demand service with over 2,500 ad-supported linear channels available globally in 24 countries and across 561M active devices. This rollout introduces a rich selection of music and video channels tailored to diverse tastes and preferences, now available to users across Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, and more.

For Canadian audiences, Stingray presents an array of channels to explore. The lineup starts with Qello Concerts, presenting legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries. Music lovers can also discover SPA for serene soundscapes, Classic Rock for timeless anthems, Smooth Jazz for mellow vibes, Flashback for a journey through music's greatest eras, and Remember the 80s, for a dose of nostalgia.

The collection is set to expand on March 13th with the introduction of Stingray DJAZZ, delivering premier jazz performances, films and documentaries, alongside Stingray Classica, featuring breathtaking classical music concerts and ballets from the grandest venues around the world. These will be complemented by an assortment of new Stingray Music audio channels, including Nothin' But 90s with its throwback hits, Easy Listening for a mellow escape, Hip Hop with its vibrant beats, Today's K-Pop capturing the pulse of the Korean pop scene, and Hot Country showcasing the latest in country music.

In Australia and New Zealand, the festive spirit arrives with Stingray Holidayscapes, a channel designed to elevate any home and make every celebration memorable with perfectly themed holiday backdrops set to uplifting season-based music. As of April 3rd, New Zealanders will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tranquility of Stingray Naturescape, which offers an escape to a world of stunning nature scenes, all set to peaceful soundtracks.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Samsung TV Plus, a leading FAST service with unparalleled reach in delivering free premium entertainment, to showcase our diverse portfolio of audio and video channels," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray.

This partnership with Samsung TV Plus underscores Stingray's commitment to expanding its reach and delivering its top-tier music and video content to a broader audience.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .

For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Public Relations Manager Stingray fgagnier@stingray.com