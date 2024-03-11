Internet Computer Kicks Off Build on ICP Portugal Hackathon to Drive Ecosystem Growth

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Computer (ICP) , a blockchain network forging the next generation of IT architecture and infrastructure, has commenced its first-of-its-kind “ Build on ICP ” Hackathon in Portugal. Participants are competing to win up to €20,000 in prizes and additional grant opportunities. Running until March 18th, Web3 builders based in Portugal are invited to Lisbon to “showcase their talents and prowess” to fellow builders, industry-leading founders, and major VC investors.





Organised by ICP Hub Portugal, the Build on ICP Hackathon is the inaugural ICP event in the region, designed to unite and cultivate talent on the IC protocol. The hackathon will deliver a platform for innovators looking to launch the next breakout startup, demonstrate their skills, or make ongoing and valuable contributions to the ecosystem.





Independent builders and teams have come to Lisbon to show what they have already built or are in the process of building. As Build on ICP is an open hackathon, there are no specific tasks, tracks, or themes, as is common with similar events. Presented projects will be showcased to influential parties in the ecosystem and others building tools and applications on Internet Computer (ICP). Some of the judges and mentors come from the likes if Lightshift Capital, 3Commas Capital and the DFINITY Foundation themselves!





With the hacking phase now underway, a range of native Internet Computer developments can begin, as long as they are unique ideas and have no external funding or grants. All participants at Build on ICP are first-time builders on the protocol, though part of the entry requirements sought that they should complete an ICP certification course and create a smart contract on the blockchain. The talent on show at Build on ICP is localised, with participants required to be residents of Portugal or Spain, as well as being over 18, to compete.





Build on ICP starts with an Online Program, Virtual Workshops, and Team Support from 26th-29th February. This will lead to a long weekend of “IRL Hacking”, taking place from Friday 1st March to Sunday, March 3rd, at the ICP office in Lisbon. Participants will use these final days to refine and finalise their products, as well as practice pitching them. On Monday 4th March, the Final Showcase and Announcement of Winners will take place.





The main prize at the Build on ICP hackathon is €2,500 in USDC, a go-to-market strategy worth €10,000, and the possibility of a grant from DFINITY. The project in second place will be awarded a PR campaign worth €5,000, as well as €1,500 in stablecoins, while third place will receive €1,000 in stablecoins. Internet Computer (ICP) designed these prizes to facilitate adequate post-hackathon support, helping builders bring their projects to market, subsidise development, and present an opportunity to connect them with the right people for ongoing success.





To keep up to date with the Build on ICP hackathon, visit the information page here . Those interested in becoming a mentor, partner, sponsor, or volunteer for this event or future hackathon should reach out to @dfinity on X.



Internet Protocol (ICP)

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a blockchain network, forging the next generation of IT architecture and infrastructure. Founded by the DFINITY Foundation, ICP is empowering builders and developers with the tools needed to create inclusive and decentralised digital infrastructure, without the fear of centralised entities looming over - an open internet where everyone can contribute and has control over their data.





ICP Hub Portugal

Waves3 Hub Portugal is one of the latest additions to ICP’s global developer community, led by Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy. Their mission is to enable builders and developers to bring their ideas to life, using IC Protocol. From networking events and builder workshops to hackathons and other activations, Waves3 aims to create a community of like-minded and forward-thinking founders and builders, and support them in contributing to an open and autonomous internet.

Shann Holmberg Marketing Lead ICP.Hub Portugal shann at lunarstrategy.com