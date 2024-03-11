Anthropogenically increasing atmospheric CO 2 causes changes in the carbon chemistry of seawater. With these changes, the HCO 3 − and CO 2 concentration of seawater increases, while the pH decreases. CO 2 -induced ocean acidification by interacting with ultraviolet radiation (UVR) affects the metabolic pathways of seaweeds such as photosynthesis, growth, and nutrient uptake in a species-specific manner. This study was designed to determine the future ecological success of Caulerpa racemosa, an invasive species in the Mediterranean. In laboratory culture, C. racemosa was exposed to CO 2 -induced low pH (pH: 7.7) with or without UVR (UVA: 1.2 W m−2; UVB: 0.55 W m−2) and its physiological responses were investigated. Maximum quantum yield of photosystem-II (F v /F m ) and light utilization efficiency (α) of C. racemosa was negatively affected by low pH and UVR. However, low pH increased the rETR max (maximum relative electron transfer rate) of C. racemosa. This increased rETR max indicated that the photosynthesis of C. racemosa was not photosynthetically saturated at the ambient inorganic carbon pool. This could be an advantage in competing with other species in the predicted future ocean acidification. The combined effect of low pH and UVR affected the rETR max of C. racemosa in different ways along with the incubation time. The synergistic effect observed in the first two weeks turned into an antagonistic effect in the last two weeks. The data obtained from this study suggest that incubation time is the most effective factor in the response of C. racemosa to CO 2 -induced low pH and moderate-level UVR. In addition, our results support the hypothesis that C. racemosa may be one of the species that will benefit from CO 2 -induced ocean acidification.

Yildiz G., 2024. Physiological impacts of CO2-Induced acidification and UVR on invasive Alga Caulerpa racemosa. Ocean Science Journal 59: 11. doi: 10.1007/s12601-024-00136-3. Article.

