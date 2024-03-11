Revolutionizing Parking Systems: Millennium Parking Systems Unveils the Automatic Payment Machine Totem

We are thrilled to introduce the Automatic Payment Machine Totem to the market.” — Raul Betancourt, CEO at Millennium Parking Systems

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Parking Systems, a leader in innovative parking solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough product: the Automatic Payment Machine Totem. This cutting-edge parking system redefines convenience, accessibility, and security, setting a new standard for parking facilities worldwide.

Designed with the user in mind, the Automatic Payment Machine Totem boasts a range of advanced features to streamline parking operations and enhance the user experience. From compliance with PRM regulations to seamless transaction handling, this machine is poised to revolutionize the parking industry.

Key Features of the Automatic Payment Machine Totem:

Ergonomic Design: Compliant with PRM regulations (Regulation 1107/2006 of the European Parliament), the machine's ergonomic peripherals ensure accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility.

Multi-functional Capabilities: Equipped with a barcode ticket reader, MIFARE proximity card reader, and 2D code reader, the machine effortlessly handles various types of tickets and passes.

Efficient Subscription and Payment Management: Pass holders can now enjoy hassle-free charging for subscriptions and overstays, thanks to the machine's intuitive payment management system.

Robust Industrial PC Architecture: Built on a foundation of industrial PC architecture, the machine guarantees optimal performance and reliability in any environment.

Seamless Transaction Handling: With a 60 mm printer, banknote reader, and coin validator/dispenser module, the machine ensures swift and secure transaction processing.

User-friendly Interface: Featuring a 7” color anti-vandalism TFT screen and intuitive touch keys, the machine offers a seamless user experience in five languages.

Enhanced Security Features: With a safety deposit box and stainless steel construction, the machine provides unmatched protection against vandalism and unauthorized access.

Seamless Connectivity: Offering online operation capabilities and TCP/IP communications with the server, the machine seamlessly integrates with existing systems.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Automatic Payment Machine Totem to the market," said Raul Betancourt, CEO at Millennium Parking Systems. "With its advanced features and user-centric design, this machine represents the future of parking systems, delivering unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and security."

For more information about the Automatic Payment Machine Totem and other innovative parking solutions by Millennium Parking Systems, visit https://www.millenniumparkingsystem.com

About Millennium Parking Systems:

Millennium Parking Systems is a leading provider of innovative parking solutions, committed to delivering excellence in design, functionality, and customer service. With a focus on innovation and technology, Millennium Parking Systems strives to redefine the parking experience for businesses and consumers alike.