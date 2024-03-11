The Keyes Company Closes Simultaneous Luxury Residential Transactions Totaling $14.5 Million in Coral Gables

Firm’s Daniel Rascon and Patrick Regan broker off-market deals in city’s Gables Estates and Ponce Davis neighborhoods





Coral Gables, Fla, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keyes Company once again demonstrated its ability to navigate complex luxury real estate transactions, with the simultaneous closing of two deals totaling $14.5 million in Coral Gables. Daniel Rascon and Patrick Regan of The Keyes Company represented the seller of a nearly one-acre property in the city’s coveted Gables Estates neighborhood and the buyer of a newly constructed home in the Ponce Davis neighborhood.

Both off-market transactions closed on March 1.

“These closings required creativity and vast knowledge of the high-end market in Coral Gables,” Rascon said. “Inventory is scarce in the city, especially when it comes to new luxury product and developable land. We are thrilled with the outcome.”

Rascon and Regan collaborated with Alex Pirez, broker/owner of Mocca Group, on both transactions. Pirez is also president of Mocca Construction, which builds luxury spec homes and constructed the brand-new residence at 4975 SW 82nd St. in Ponce Davis.

The 40,711-square-foot lot at 501 Arvida Pkwy. in Gables Estates has 200 feet of water frontage. The home was demolished in 2021 and will be redeveloped with a luxurious spec estate by Pirez.

These closings occurred just one week after Rascon and Regan closed the $3.35 million sale of a condominium in the waterfront Monad Terrace building in Miami Beach.

“We applaud Daniel and Patrick on their tremendous luxury residential sales output,” Keyes Miami Beach District Sales Manager Alberto Carrillo said. “Our Miami Beach-based agents continue to leverage the Keyes platform and network, including our affiliations with Forbes Global Properties and Luxury Portfolio International, to secure optimal results for their clients.”

