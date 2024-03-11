BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TAST), Hess Corporation (NYSE – HES), VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE - VZIO), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE – EVRI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TAST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Carrols will be acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) (NYSE: QSR) Carrols shareholders will receive $9.55 per share in an all cash transaction, or an aggregate total enterprise value of approximately $1.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Carrols Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether RBI is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Hess Corporation (NYSE – HES)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hess will be acquired by Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) (NYSE – CVX”), in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $53 billion. Hess stockholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron stock for each share of Hess stock held. The investigation concerns whether the Hess Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Chevron is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE - VZIO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vizio will be acquired by Walmart Inc. VIZIO shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the VIZIO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Walmart is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE – EVRI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Everi will merge with International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE - IGT). At closing, IGT shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% and Everi stockholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the shares in the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Everi Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

