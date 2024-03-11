Submit Release
Tammy Cranston's 'Rooted: A Seedling’s Journey' to be Showcased at London Book Fair 2024

Rooted: A Seedling's Journey

The Maple Staple in partnership with Bookside Press presents Cranston's inspiring children's book at prestigious literary event

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Book Fair 2024, a cornerstone event in the international book trade calendar, is set to feature Tammy Cranston's engaging children's book, “Rooted: A Seedling’s Journey”. This presentation is made possible through a collaboration between The Maple Staple and Bookside Press, highlighting the book's unique approach to exploring life’s challenges through storytelling. The event will take place from March 12-14, 2024, at Olympia London.

“Rooted: A Seedling’s Journey” offers a narrative that resonates with both young readers and adults, emphasizing the importance of resilience, personal growth, and generational connections. This captivating tale is complemented by enchanting illustrations, making it a perfect addition to any young reader's library. Through the story of a seedling overcoming various life challenges, the book encourages reflection on essential life lessons.

Tammy Cranston, the author, draws upon her rich background as a hospice bereavement volunteer and her personal experiences of loss to craft a story that is both touching and insightful. Her previous works, including “Why Not Me?” and “The Blank Journal”, co-authored with her husband, Bob Cranston, have established her as a thoughtful and compassionate storyteller.

The London Book Fair, now in its 50th year, continues to be a pivotal event for the publishing industry, setting the tone for the year ahead. It offers a platform for exhibitors and visitors to develop relationships, gain insights, and showcase new and noteworthy publications. Cranston’s participation in this event, through The Maple Staple and Bookside Press, is a testament to the significance of her work in the literary community.

“Rooted: A Seedling’s Journey” by Tammy Cranston is a storybook and a tool for sparking meaningful conversations among children about change, gratitude, and growth through trials. The book concludes with discussion questions that facilitate further dialogue on its themes.

This showcase at The London Book Fair 2024 provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to discover Cranston's work and the profound messages it conveys. Those interested in learning more about the book and the author can purchase the book on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.

Visit the official website of The London Book Fair 2024 and The Maple Staple exhibitor profile along with their gallery of products to learn more about one of the world’s biggest literary gatherings.


About The Maple Staple:

For bookworms, by passionate writers.

At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.

