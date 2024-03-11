Aledade Appoints National Equity Expert to Board of Directors

Dr. Joyce Sackey is one of the nation’s foremost experts in diversity, equity and inclusion

Bethesda, MD, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, has named a highly regarded diversity, equity and inclusion expert to its Board of Directors.

Joyce A. Sackey, M.D., FACP, Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Associate Dean at Stanford Medicine, is the newest member of Aledade’s Board of Directors. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and track record as a leader experienced in driving improvements to advance diversity, inclusion and health equity for institutions and communities.

“We are grateful to have Dr. Sackey join our board and share her expertise with us,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “At Aledade, we are deeply committed to advancing equity and inclusion as part of our mission and core values. With her deep experience, Dr. Sackey will help us advance our public benefit purpose to deliver better health, better care and lower costs, creating a health care system that is good for patients, practices and society.”

Dr. Sackey was recently named as a prominent diversity, equity and inclusion officer by Becker’s Hospital Review. As Stanford Medicine’s first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer, Dr. Sackey is responsible for the oversight of diversity, equity and inclusion strategies across the organization. Dr. Sackey’s leadership has led to Stanford Medicine’s commitment to implementing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies across all levels by enhancing representation of underrepresented minorities in the workforce, promoting an inclusive organizational culture and educating future health care leaders.

Dr. Sackey has been active in strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices to become a model for other institutions and to bolster efforts to confront racism as an urgent public health crisis. Her guidance has led to the organization’s commitment to implementing diversity, equity and inclusion goals and initiatives across all levels at Stanford Medicine.

Prior to joining Stanford Medicine, Dr. Sackey served for nearly 14 years at Tufts University, where she held roles as the dean for multicultural affairs and global health at the school of medicine. She also served as the associate provost and chief diversity officer for Tufts University’s health sciences schools.

Prior to joining Tufts University, Dr. Sackey was assistant professor of medicine and associate director and advisor for the William Augustus Hinton Society at Harvard Medical School. She also was internal medicine attending, and served as supervisor for medical residents at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Sackey was a Senior Rabkin fellow at the Shapiro Institute for Education and Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

“I am thrilled to be joining Aledade’s Board of Directors,” Dr. Sackey said. “The organization’s deep commitment to value-based care, exemplary collaboration with independent primary care practices and expertise in leveraging technology to advance population health have contributed to Aledade’s well-earned reputation as a national leader in the field. It is my honor and privilege to join its amazing leadership team and board, as we work together to further build on Aledade’s outstanding track record and continue to advance its compelling mission to improve health, equitable access, and outcomes.”

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,600 practices and CHCs in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 150 value-based contracts representing more than two million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

